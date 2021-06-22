Cancel
Vans Surf Advocates For The Queer Surf Community

By PRESS RELEASES
shop-eat-surf.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVans, the original action sports brand and icon of creative expression, is proud to present Breaking Waves: Queer Surf, the latest project by Vans pro surfer and Weird Waves host Dylan Graves. In this short film, Dylan and producer Dave Malcolm explore the stereotypical perceptions that often exist within surf culture, as they seek to learn more about the experience of the LGBTQ+ community in the lineup and understand how all surfers can become better allies.

