Bern Helmets Launches Exclusive Skateboard Helmet with GRLSWIRL

By PRESS RELEASES
shop-eat-surf.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBern Helmets, respected internationally for its proprietary street-inspired helmets, for the slopes, water action sports, bicycling, skateboarding, and commuting, today announced its collaboration with category leader GRLSWIRL creating a co-branded skate helmet launching June 22, 2021. GRLSWIRL will use the Bern Macon 2.0 helmet that blends its nostalgic skate look with Bern’s classic low-profile design and innovative technology. The co- branded helmet is priced at $60.00 comes in an off-white GRLSWIRL-branded colorway and may be purchased at www.grlswirl.com.

shop-eat-surf.com
