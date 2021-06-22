Bern Helmets Launches Exclusive Skateboard Helmet with GRLSWIRL

On July 7, Virgil Abloh presented Louis Vuitton Men‘s Fall/Winter 2021 spin-off collection at an art and culture space called Art Bunker B39 in Bucheon, just outside Seoul. For the first time, the House’s global brand ambassadors BTS took part in the show, adding an extra dimension to the moving-image performance. “[The collection] investigates the unconscious biases instilled in our collective psyche by the archaic norms of society. Predetermined perceptions, they imbue our outlooks with manmade myths connected to the genetics of people, ideas and art,” the show’s notes stated.