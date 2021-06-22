Selk’bag Launches Kids Recycled Wearable Sleeping Bag
The Kids Recycled hits retailers in October 2021 in two nature-inspired prints, deep sea and flamingo. Courtesy of Selk’bag. Selk’bag, the original wearable sleeping bag brand, is excited to announce the launch of its new Kids Recycled wearable sleeping bag, landing at retailers including REI in fall 2021. Lightweight and designed for unlimited adventuring, the Kids Recycled keeps kids cozy and on the move. Ideal for backyard camping, stargazing, beach bonfires, sleepovers, outdoor cookouts, movie nights, hammock time and beyond.shop-eat-surf.com