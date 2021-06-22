Selk’bag Launches Kids Recycled Wearable Sleeping Bag

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re looking for a statement piece or two to freshen up your home, you can’t go wrong with rattan. It’s both elegant and chic in appearance, with the ability to not only transform a space, but to give your home a bit of a summery vacation vibe too. From my very first studio apartment to my current humble abode in Westchester, New York, I’ve always treated myself to a choice piece of rattan furniture. For lightweight, yet durable, home décor that lends a worldly charm, rattan just feels right. As for where to find these trendy pieces, you can’t go wrong with World Market. It’s the perfect place to shop for unique rattan pieces you simply can’t find anywhere else. In fact, I just know you’re going love their brand-new Summer 2021 decor collection, which includes a bevy of beautiful rattan pieces you can shop right now. Whether you’re a longtime rattan fan or finally ready to infuse your space with all the rattan accents it can handle, World Market has a piece that’s practically calling your name.