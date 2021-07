With ESL PUBG Masters: Summer around the corner it’s due time to share some of the important information around the event. The event will be rewarding the all-important PGC Points and is a great chance for any team to showcase their prowess. From the upper and lower bracket stages onward the tournament will be broadcasted starting 18:00 CEST each day on both twitch.tv/pubg and twitch.tv/esl_pubg.