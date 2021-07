GROSSE POINTE SHORES — The newest member of the Grosse Pointe Shores City Council is someone who’s already been a part of meetings before. Former Harbor Committee Chair Donn Schroder was named by a unanimous vote of the council June 15 to fill the seat vacated in May by Doug Kucyk, who moved out of the city. Schroder, who grew up in Traverse City, has lived in the Shores since 1991, where he and his wife raised their daughter. He has chaired the Harbor Committee for the last two years.