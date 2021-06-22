Cancel
UNEMPLOYMENT COMPENSATION SCAM...BEWARE!

crimewatchpa.com
 17 days ago

Our department has received several calls in the last few weeks from concerned citizens in reference to a growing UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFIT SCAM. They reported their employer received unemployment benefit applications on their behalf. If this happens, please report this to your local Police Department and you can also utilize the below link.

dauphin.crimewatchpa.com
