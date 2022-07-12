ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All The Best Under-the-Radar Designer Deals To Shop During Amazon Prime Day

By Alicia Kort and Olivia Marcus
 2 days ago
When you think of Prime Day, you probs picture TVs, headphones and other electronics, but we’ve got a little secret for you: Amazon’s Prime Day sale includes designer fashion, too, if you know where to look! Luckily for you and your closet, we know where to look. And we’re begrudgingly sharing our wealth of knowledge, knowing that our sharing might cause these designer goods to sell out fast. You’ve been warned!

Thanks in part to ShopBop, Amazon has plenty of covetable designers available on their site, including TK and other faves. For Prime Day, they’ve got discounts on everything from bags to shoes, which means you can definitely find items you’ve had on your wishlist for a long time. So while your friends and family are hunting for the best deals on an Instant Pot or Air Fryer, you can score once-in-a-blue-moon deals on designer pieces that you’re going to love.

Prime Day only runs July 12th and 13th, so if you want to take advantage of these discounts, you should start adding things to your cart ASAP. If you aren’t a Prime Member already, you’ll need to sign up, but don’t worry, it’s free. Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial for members. You won’t only get access to Prime Day Deals, you’ll also get Prime Video and 2-free day shipping on Prime items.

Read on for all the designer categories you can shop now (and a few of our favorite pieces, too!). We’ve included a mix of trendy pieces and classic staples, so you’ll definitely be able to find items to suit your aesthetic.

Luxury Bags

I’ve been eyeing this beaded Staud Bag for a long time and this chic little purse is currently $74 cheaper than usual thanks to Prime Day. And if you’re looking for more luxury bags to browse, here are some more options I totally co-sign.

High-Class Headbands

Lele Sadoughi on sale!? If you’ve been coveting these embellished headbands like I have, now’s your chance to get them at a discount. You can save $30 on this headband—and if this one in particular isn’t your jam, there are other Lele deals to shop , too.

Statement Tops

With brands like For Love & Lemon s and English Factory on sale, there is no shortage of statement tops available. I’m talking puff sleeves, lace detailing and corset bodices and you better believe I’m adding every fun option to my cart.

Designer Sandals

Summer isn’t over yet and there’s just enough time to slip into an ultra-comfy pair of designer sandals— this pair by Loeffler Randall will be your fav season after season.

Classic Sunnies

Up your sunglasses game this summer with some amazing discounts. Tortoise frames a big sunglass trend right now and you can get this pair by Illesteva for $44 off. See even more deals here .

Everyday Jewelry

If your gold hoops are turning your ears green (be honest) it’s time to upgrade your pair. Prime Day has plenty of gold jewelry that will survive the shower.

IN THIS ARTICLE
STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

