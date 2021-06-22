Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Rap1 controls the body's sugar levels from the brain

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

Managing type 2 diabetes typically involves losing weight, exercise and medication, but new research by Dr. Makoto Fukuda and colleagues at Baylor College of Medicine and other institutions suggests that there may be other ways to control the condition through the brain. The researchers have discovered a mechanism in a small area of the brain that regulates whole-body glucose balance without affecting body weight, which suggests the possibility that modulating the mechanism might help keep blood sugar levels in a healthy range.

www.eurekalert.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Sugar#Lose Weight#Weight Gain#Vmh#Jci Insight#Kyoto University#Nagoya University#Aha 14bgia20460080#Nih P30 Dk079638#Aha 15post22500012#Takeda Science Foundation#Nih Um1hg006348#Aaas#Eurekalert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Finding genes that control body weight

You are currently viewing the summary. Obesity is a common disorder with major adverse effects on morbidity and mortality. Genetic factors play an important role in determining the extent to which people acquire energy and store it as fat, which has implications for the risk of developing obesity. Studies in patients with severe early-onset obesity have identified mutations in >20 genes that have a large effect on body mass index (BMI) (1), whereas genome-wide association studies (GWASs) in large populations have identified hundreds of common variants with more-subtle effects (2). On page 73 of this issue, Akbari et al. (3) report rare genetic variants influencing BMI identified through whole-exome sequencing of >600,000 people from the United Kingdom, the United States, and Mexico. The authors identified genes in which rare nonsynonymous variants were associated with either higher or lower BMI, bringing insight to the genetics underlying human adiposity.
Public HealthPosted by
ScienceAlert

Brain Inflammation From COVID-19 Looks Eerily Similar to That From Alzheimer's

The SARS-CoV-2 virus doesn't just cause enduring damage to the lungs and the heart. A large number of patients who contract COVID-19 also report long-lasting neurological issues, including brain fog, memory loss, difficulty concentrating, hallucinations, headaches, and loss of smell or taste.  More than a year into the pandemic, scientists are still trying to figure out why. While some initial autopsies have found small signs of the virus within our brains, other autopsies have turned up nothing of significance. Even if the SARS-CoV-2 virus doesn't directly infiltrate our noggins, or does so rarely, some scientists think its presence in the body can still...
ScienceFuturity

Fatty acid levels rise when brains make memories

Saturated fatty acid levels unexpectedly rise in the brain during memory formation, according to new research. The work opens a new avenue of investigation into how memories are made. Tristan Wallis, who works in Professor Frederic Meunier’s laboratory at the University of Queensland, says traditionally, polyunsaturated fatty acids were considered...
ScienceEurekAlert

Mouse brain imaged from the microscopic to the macroscopic level

Researchers at the University of Chicago and the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory have leveraged existing advanced X-ray microscopy techniques to bridge the gap between MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) and electron microscopy imaging, providing a viable pipeline for multiscale whole brain imaging within the same brain. The proof-of-concept demonstration involved imaging an entire mouse brain across five orders of magnitude of resolution, a step which researchers say will better connect existing imaging approaches and uncover new details about the structure of the brain.
ScienceNewswise

The Brain's Wiring Technicians

Newswise — From the bark of a puppy to the patter of rain against the window, our brains receive countless signals every second. Most of the time, we tune out inconsequential cues—the buzz of a fly, the soft rustle of leaves in the tree—and pay attention to important ones—the sound of a car horn, a bang on the door. This allows us to function, navigate and, indeed, survive in the world around us.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Novel technique decodes mechanisms controlling executive functions of the primate brain

The human brain is a wonderfully enigmatic organ, helping to juggle multiple tasks efficiently to help us get through a long day. This feature, called executive function, seats primates like us at the pinnacle of evolution. The prospect of losing the spectacular flow of neural information in our brains because of an accident or disease is, thus, unnerving. In the event of such an unfortunate occurrence, to restore the brain to its previous working condition with full functionality—to reboot it, so to speak—would need a better understanding of the specific neural pathways that rely on working memory and decision-making—two important executive functions.
Medical Sciencewvxu.org

A Replacement Therapy May Be Able To Rescue The Brain From Alzheimer's

A protein replacement therapy may rescue the brain from Alzheimer's, so says a UC researcher whose new study was published Monday. Professor of Neurology Alberto Espay is frustrated the FDA recently approved a drug he says is based on a faulty theory. He says the problem isn't clumps of plaque but missing liquid protein. He says this protein is needed in its original, soluble form to keep the brain healthy.
ScienceMedscape News

Chronic Stress, Genetics May Raise Alzheimer's Risk

A review of human and animal epidemiological studies found that long-term stress and genetic factors may act through the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis a pathway in the brain that mediates stress responses to contribute to the development of Alzheimer's disease. The researchers also proposed a mechanism to account for how genetic factors may affect HPA axis reactivity and lead to inflammation, which is a core component of neurodegeneration.
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

New Alzheimer's treatment targets identified

A research team at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has identified potential new treatment targets for Alzheimer's disease, as well as existing drugs that have therapeutic potential against these targets. The potential targets are defective proteins that lead to the buildup of amyloid in the brain, contributing...
Diseases & Treatmentsgreenmedinfo.com

The use of coenzyme Q10 in cardiovascular diseases.

Yoana Rabanal-Ruiz, Emilio Llanos-González, Francisco Javier Alcain. CoQ10 is an endogenous antioxidant produced in all cells that plays an essential role in energy metabolism and antioxidant protection. CoQ10 distribution is not uniform among different organs, and the highest concentration is observed in the heart, though its levels decrease with age. Advanced age is the major risk factor for cardiovascular disease and endothelial dysfunction triggered by oxidative stress that impairs mitochondrial bioenergetic and reduces NO bioavailability, thus affecting vasodilatation. The rationale of the use of CoQ10 in cardiovascular diseases is that the loss of contractile function due to an energy depletion status in the mitochondria and reduced levels of NO for vasodilatation has been associated with low endogenous CoQ10 levels. Clinical evidence shows that CoQ10 supplementation for prolonged periods is safe, well-tolerated and significantly increases the concentration of CoQ10 in plasma up to 3-5µg/mL. CoQ10 supplementation reduces oxidative stress and mortality from cardiovascular causes and improves clinical outcome in patients undergoing coronary artery bypass graft surgery, prevents the accumulation of oxLDL in arteries, decreases vascular stiffness and hypertension, improves endothelial dysfunction by reducing the source of ROS in the vascular system and increases the NO levels for vasodilation.
nutraingredients-usa.com

Oral FMT plus fibre supplements can improve insulin sensitivity in severely obese

A transplant of healthy gut microbes, through oral capsules, followed by fibre supplements can improve insulin sensitivity in patients with severe obesity and metabolic syndrome, according to a new clinical trial. Metabolic syndrome is the medical term for a combination of diabetes, high blood pressure (hypertension) and obesity. It puts...
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Brain mapping method illuminates targets for treating neuropsychiatric symptoms

Researchers have made significant advancements in correlating aberrations in specific brain circuits with neuropsychiatric conditions like depression. However, it remains difficult to prove that damage to these circuits causes the symptoms themselves and that targeting them with therapeutics could help patients. By integrating brain lesion datasets with data on how two treatments -- deep brain stimulation (DBS) and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) -- influence neuropsychiatric disorders, researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital and collaborators developed a new brain mapping approach that may help clarify the cause of a variety of neuropsychiatric conditions and identify promising stimulation sites to target therapeutically. Findings are published in Nature Human Behavior.

Comments / 0

Community Policy