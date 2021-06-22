Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar
*** UPDATED x1 *** AG Raoul sues Dynegy Midwest Generation over unlawful disposal of coal ash. Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy today filed a lawsuit against Dynegy Midwest Generation, LLC (Dynegy) over the unlawful disposal of coal ash at the site of the former Vermilion Power Station, which led to groundwater pollution surrounding the coal power plant. Raoul and Lacy also filed a motion to enter an agreed interim order that requires Dynegy to, among other things, create a safety emergency response plan for the site.capitolfax.com