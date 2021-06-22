Attention anti-vaccinators: Skin reactions to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are no cause for alarm

RESTON, Va. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. As the world continues to venture into a “new” normal, this can be credited to the vast public health efforts, the availability of and the increased administration of the COVID-19 vaccine. While the vaccine has proven to dramatically improve the health of the nation, there have been incidences of correlational events, meaning there is a relationship between variables, but no definitive cause-effect relationship that has occurred among a small percentage of individuals who have received the vaccine and were known to have cosmetic dermal filler in their body. These individuals experienced sudden swelling in facial areas, such as in the cheeks or lips. While this may raise questions for initial concern and may increase hesitancy in receiving filler, the vaccine, or both, there is actually a minimal risk and no alarming reason to be concerned. It is still highly recommended that if an individual is able to receive the vaccine that they should do so if they have not already received it.