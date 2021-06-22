New Data on Treatment of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children

You are currently viewing the abstract. Diabetic kidney disease (DKD) and its major clinical manifestation, progressive renal decline that leads to end-stage renal disease (ESRD), are a major health burden for individuals with diabetes. The disease process that underlies progressive renal decline comprises factors that increase risk as well as factors that protect against this outcome. Using untargeted proteomic profiling of circulating proteins from individuals in two independent cohorts with type 1 and type 2 diabetes and varying stages of DKD followed for 7 to 15 years, we identified three elevated plasma proteins—fibroblast growth factor 20 (OR, 0.69; 95% CI, 0.54 to 0.88), angiopoietin-1 (OR, 0.72; 95% CI, 0.57 to 0.91), and tumor necrosis factor ligand superfamily member 12 (OR, 0.75; 95% CI, 0.59 to 0.95)—that were associated with protection against progressive renal decline and progression to ESRD. The combined effect of these three protective proteins was demonstrated by very low cumulative risk of ESRD in those who had baseline concentrations above median for all three proteins, whereas the cumulative risk of ESRD was high in those with concentrations below median for these proteins at the beginning of follow-up. This protective effect was shown to be independent from circulating inflammatory proteins and clinical covariates and was confirmed in a third cohort of diabetic individuals with normal renal function. These three protective proteins may serve as biomarkers to stratify diabetic individuals according to risk of progression to ESRD and might also be investigated as potential therapeutics to delay or prevent the onset of ESRD.