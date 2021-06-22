Cancel
New Data on Treatment of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children

By Priscilla Lynch
Medscape News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorticosteroids may be an effective and accessible treatment for COVID-19-linked multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). This is the finding of an international observational cohort study of 614 children with MIS-C from 32 countries published in the New England Journal of Medicine. MIS-C affects an estimated one in 50,000 children...

www.medscape.com
