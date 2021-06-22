People on the Move
Porter White & Company is pleased to announce that Zac Venos has joined the firm as a Financial Analyst primarily supporting the firm’s Investment Banking division. Zac assists the investment banking team through preparing financial analysis for mergers and acquisitions, business valuations, capital raises, and municipal advisory engagements. Zac is a recent graduate of Birmingham-Southern College where he received his degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance.www.bizjournals.com