Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

People on the Move

bizjournals
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePorter White & Company is pleased to announce that Zac Venos has joined the firm as a Financial Analyst primarily supporting the firm’s Investment Banking division. Zac assists the investment banking team through preparing financial analysis for mergers and acquisitions, business valuations, capital raises, and municipal advisory engagements. Zac is a recent graduate of Birmingham-Southern College where he received his degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Investment Banking#Porter White Company#Financial Analyst#Business Administration#Finance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Seattle, WAbizjournals

Morgan Stanley adds executives to Seattle wealth management office

Morgan Stanley announced in June it has added Kevin Baker and Antoine Toussaint to its wealth management office in Seattle. Baker has been named executive director of wealth management, while Toussaint has been named first vice president of wealth management. Baker and Toussaint are joining the company's Olympic Group, which...
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

People Moves: Barclays Private Bank, Invesco, Harneys, CRUX, FE Investments, Crestbridge

Barclays Private Bank has appointed Evonne Tan as head of Barclays Private Bank, Singapore. In her new role, Evonne will focus on building on the collaboration between the Private Bank and Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank in Singapore to bring enhanced, tailored investment propositions and provide clients with access to the sophisticated products and solutions that Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) require.
Businessbizjournals

Yessica Perez, CPA

EDUCATION: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accountancy from California State University – Sacramento. Calvetti Ferguson has promoted Yessica Perez to Tax Partner. Yessica has more than 10 years of experience in accounting and her practice is focused on providing high net worth individuals and family office clients with tax compliance and consulting services. She has served a broad range of U.S. middle-market and multinational clients and has expertise in a wide range of complex taxation matters.
Businesshotelnewsresource.com

Daniel MacDonnell Named Managing Director Capital Markets for HVS

HVS welcomes Daniel MacDonnell as Managing Director, Capital Markets. In this role, he will focus on providing a full suite of debt/equity financing and investment sale advisory solutions for HVS hospitality real estate investment clients nationally and in key international markets. Over the past 15 years, he has been the...
Businessirei.com

Blackstone to acquire ESG software and consulting firm for $1.4b

Private equity funds managed by Blackstone have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sphera — a leading provider of environmental, social and governance (ESG) software, data and consulting services — from Genstar Capital. The investment, which values the company at approximately $1.4 billion, would be made through Blackstone’s flagship private equity vehicle.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

U.S. Bank Acquires PFM's Asset Management Business

U.S. Bank announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase PFM Asset Management LLC under its subsidiary, U.S. Bancorp Asset Management. PFM Asset Management will continue to operate as a separate entity. PFM Asset Management and U.S. Bancorp Asset Management had combined assets under management and assets under administration of more than $325 billion on March 31, 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

KKR & Co. (KKR) Acquires NeighborlyÂ®

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. KKR, a leading global investment firm, announced today that it has agreed to acquire NeighborlyÂ® (the "Company"), the world's largest provider and franchisor of home service brands, from Harvest Partners. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
Businessbizjournals

Lisa Harper steps down as Belk CEO

Belk executive Lisa Harper has stepped down as CEO and transitioned to executive chair of the department store chain’s board of directors. She had served as Belk's CEO since July 2016. Replacing Harper will be Nir Patel, who has been promoted from president and chief merchandising officer. Charlotte, North Carolina-based...
San Francisco, CAbizjournals

Nextdoor plans to go public in a $4.3B merger with one of Vinod Khosla's SPACs

Nextdoor Inc. said Tuesday it plans to go public in a merger with a blank check company sponsored by Silicon Valley investor Vinod Khosla. The San Francisco company expects to get about $686 million from combining with Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II. About $270 million of that amount will come from a private placement investment from T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., Baron Capital Group, Dragoneer and others.
Texas Statetribuneledgernews.com

HUB International Expands Retirement And Private Wealth Capabilites With Acquisition Of Operating Subsidiaries Of Trusted Capital Group In Texas

CHICAGO, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the operating subsidiaries of TCG Group Holdings, LLP d/b/a Trusted Capital Group (TCG). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Headquartered in Austin, Texas,...
Businessbankingexchange.com

JPMorgan, HSBC Invest in ESG Specialist Companies

JPMorgan and HSBC Asset Management have both made sustainability-themed acquisitions in recent days, as competition heats up among asset managers to provide specialist offerings. New York-headquartered JPMorgan has acquired financial technology firm OpenInvest, which offers environmental, social and governance (ESG) themed investment products, for an undisclosed sum. OpenInvest will retain...
Businessfinextra.com

Deutsche Bank culls Dublin workforce

Deutsche Bank has announced plans to axe as many as 450 full time and contractor roles in its Dublin office. The cuts will account for three quarters of the bank's Dublin staff and will focus primarily on technology and operations. The bank employs roughly 600 people in the Irish capital....
Small Businessbizjournals

How to keep your best workers in a competitive job market

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. In today’s remote-first world, it’s getting harder and harder for employers to find and retain top talent. The competition for quality talent is heating up, and top-performing employees know they’re no longer tied to a specific geographical region. Many of them won’t hesitate to look elsewhere for work if they aren’t satisfied with their current jobs.
Public Healthspglobal.com

Activist investors take aim at insurers amid pandemic rebound

Activist investors are zeroing in on the insurance industry as the COVID-19 pandemic loosens its grip on the worldwide economy. Over the past few months, activist investors have targeted several prominent insurance and reinsurance groups for a variety of reasons. Cevian Capital Partners Ltd took a 4.95% stake in Aviva PLC in June, for example, demanding the U.K.-based insurer return £5 billion of capital to investors and cut more costs. French reinsurer SCOR SE has faced repeated challenges from CIAM over its corporate governance. Meanwhile, Prudential PLC is currently divesting its U.S. operation, Jackson Financial, after facing pressure from Third Point LLC.
Businessinvesting.com

French bank BPCE to diversify business lines in profit push

PARIS (Reuters) -French bank BPCE, which is in the process of delisting its Natixis investment banking arm, announced plans on Thursday to increase profits by 2024, partly by increasing its focus on sustainable investing. BPCE said plans to diversify Natixis' business lines should result in around 500 million euros ($590...
Economybizjournals

Inceptor Bio launches first portfolio company out of UNC

A Triangle firm that's seeking to build a portfolio of cell and gene therapy companies focused on curing cancer has announced its first investment. Inceptor Bio announced Wednesday it launched company Fastback Bio with new technology licensed from UNC-Chapel Hill to develop CAR-T, or chimeric antigen receptor T cell, therapies to treat solid tumors.
Real Estateirei.com

Warburg Pincus and Wensheng form China-focused real estate platform

Warburg Pincus and Wensheng, a special-situations asset manager in China, have established Wensheng Special Situations Asset Management Co., which focuses on single credit real estate special-situations investments. Warburg Pincus and Wensheng are committing up to $600 million to the platform, with a target to bring the total assets under management...

Comments / 0

Community Policy