Understanding Noninvasive Ventilation

Van Le’s father, Tien Le, was hospitalized one year ago to investigate a suspicion of cancer. It was just the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with so many unknowns about the virus that was spreading quickly across the globe, hospitals had put policies in place to protect staff, patients and caregivers, which included not allowing visitors. In some clinics, this rule was lifted if the patient was critically ill or dying. In other facilities, the state of the patient didn’t matter. These people died alone, their families and loved ones bereft and devastated on the outside. While Van and her mother were allowed sporadic visits, when doctors knew Tien was not likely to survive 24 hours, she says her family wasn’t told or given the opportunity to see him, to say goodbye, to begin to prepare. To complicate matters, Tien didn’t speak English, and Van had no way of knowing if her father received help with translation in the days leading to his death. The last memory she has of her dad, 56, is of him on a ventilator, barely responsive, minutes before he took his last breath.