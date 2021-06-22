Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara County, CA

Two books by UCSB’s Ömer Eğecioğlu Invite Students to Explore World of Combinatorics

By Harrison Tasoff for UCSB
Noozhawk
 16 days ago

At first pass, it may seem odd for a computer science professor to pen a book about mathematical topics. But a chat with Ömer Eğecioğlu quickly dispels the notion that the fields are that different, at least from his point of view. The two titles, “Lessons in Enumerative Combinatorics” (2021)...

www.noozhawk.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara County, CA
Education
Local
California Entertainment
Santa Barbara County, CA
Entertainment
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Einstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucsb#Mathematics#Ucsb#E Ecio Lu Co#Uc San Diego#Garsia#Cs#Rooks#Enumerative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Education
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Amityville Record

Technology helps students explore science

Copiague Middle School students are still conducting hands-on experiments in classrooms but online learning and technology have allowed for even more exploration. Copiague Middle School science stude...
clcmn.edu

Students invited to engineering, manufacturing camp

Area students in 6th-12th grades are invited to attend Central Lakes College’s annual Summer Engineering and Manufacturing (SEaM) Camp from July 5-9 at the college’s Staples campus. The camp runs from 9am-3pm each day, with lunch provided each day. Transportation is available from the Brainerd campus. The camp is a...
sanjac.edu

Students explore entrepreneurship in annual Venture Pitch competition

The entrepreneurial spirit was alive and well at this year’s Venture Pitch competition. Each year the College’s business management program hosts its annual business pitch competition open to all students. Due to the College undergoing altered operations due to COVID-19, the competition was held virtually but still set a record number of 12 teams participating.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The News Press

OSU's student-curated art exhibit explores human identity

Art students at Oklahoma State University curated their own exhibit at the university’s Museum of Art. The exhibit, which is titled “Constructing Identity | Perceiving Humanity,” consists of over a dozen of the museum’s art pieces. Professor Karen Greenwalt’s class, which consisted of both undergraduate and graduate students, was divided...
Duluth News Tribune

Reader's View: Student ambassadors make the world better

I recently completed a 34-year career as a science teacher at Marshall School. Always an earth science teacher for eighth grade, I met many adolescents during their formative and ambiguous years. I would never want to relive my own eighth-grade year, so I saw it as part of my mission to help them through theirs.
Books & Literaturelascrucesbulletin.com

Harvard professor highlights Sage Library Zoom presentation

Sage Branch of Thomas Branigan Memorial Library will host author Andrew H. Knoll in a Zoom presentation about his book, “A Brief History of Earth: Four Billion Years in Eight Chapters,” from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15. There is no charge to attend. The public is welcome. Send...
Orono, MEumaine.edu

Two UMaine master’s students win TAPPI NANO awards

Alexander Collins and Rakibul Hossain, bioproducts engineering master’s students at the University of Maine, won 2021 TAPPI NANO Student Poster Competition awards at the TAPPI annual conference. Both students are advised by Mehdi Tajvidi, associate professor of renewable nanomaterials with the School of Forest Resources. The annual TAPPI conference is...
Tehechapi News

Military history buffs invited to authors book signing

Military history enthusiasts! We are proud to invite you to a Military History Authors Book Signing, hosted by the Kern County Museum, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at 3810 Chester Ave. in Bakersfield,. Several of Kern County’s top military history authors with be signing and offering...
westernherald.com

‘Chaucer: A European Life’ receives WMU Medieval Institute Book Prize

The Western Michigan University Medieval Institute has announced this year’s Otto Gründler Book Prize winner, Dr. Marion Turner for her book, ‘Chaucer: A European Life.’. The 2021 prize of $1,000 and recognition was awarded virtually this year at the 56th International Congress on Medieval Studies. It has been awarded annually...
Books & Literaturemamaknowsitall.com

Books For Women Who Are Exploring Their Passions

I’ve always had the spirit of an entrepreneur. Even as a young girl, I knew there was something that I had to contribute to the world that no company, organization, or boss would be able to manage. I’ve started different projects over the years that have had varying results. I...
unm.edu

UNM authors explore concept of 'querencia' in new book

The basic definition for the Spanish language word querencia is a metaphysical concept taken from the verb querer, which means "to want” or “to love." But the reality of querencia is more complicated, more poetic and sentimental, seated in deep emotions and culture and a sense of longing for and belonging to a place where the heart resides.
The Daily

Allen School Ph.D. student receives Facebook Fellowship

Yasaman Sefidgar, a Ph.D. student in the Allen School, was named a Facebook Fellow to support her ongoing research in social behavior on the internet. Sefidgar’s research seeks to help users, especially users from marginalized communities, deal with online microaggressions. The Facebook Fellowship Program is available to Ph.D. students researching...
Kansas City, MOumkc.edu

History faculty members publish two new books

Viviana Grieco, associate professor of History and Latin American and Latinx Studies, and Brian Frehner, associate professor of History, gathered contributions from multiple authors to create conversations about history across both American continents. Grieco’s book, title The Rio de la Plata from Colony to Nations: Commerce, Society, and Politics, contains...
Lassen County News

Meeting at LCC explores partnerships for local students to earn bachelor’s degrees at home

Nearly 30 college administrators, program directors and decision makers attended a Monday, June 28 summit meeting at Lassen Community College to address the possibility of local students earning a bachelor’s degree from Humboldt State University and perhaps the California State University, Chico while taking classes at LCC. LCC President Dr....
ScienceEurekAlert

Science on a shoestring

"Long, thin, and cool as hell" was how parasitologist Thomas Platt described the new genus and species of trematode (Baracktrema obamai) he named in honor of the 44th USA president and his 5th cousin, Barack Obama. That discovery marked the end of his career. How he got there is the story Small Science tells in this part-personal and part-scientific memoir. Impatience saved his life at the age of 15, and quick reflexes saved his hands from mutilation in an industrial accident as a young adult. Dr. Platt's choice to spend his life in a liberal arts setting was forged by his experience as a student-athlete at Hiram College (OH). His life was shaped by three factors: the parasites (that chose him), the love and support of Kathy, his wife of 48-years, and the decision not to pursue grant money (except once).
Claremont, CAhmc.edu

Harvey Mudd College Alumna Priya Donti Named an MIT Technology Review 2021 Innovator Under 35

Priya Donti ’15 is making good on her promise to address global warming and the energy crisis. She began working toward this goal during her time at Harvey Mudd College, when she served as co-president of the student environmental club, volunteered with community service organizations and developed educational games in partnership with middle school teachers. She earned a degree in computer science/mathematics with an emphasis in environmental analysis and garnered multiple awards, including a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship, a Udall Foundation Honorable Mention, and a Watson Fellowship to investigate the cultural and social ramifications of renewable energy policy and smart electric grids.
miamioh.edu

Xin Wang receives NSF CAREER grant for photosynthesis redesign research

Xin Wang, assistant professor of microbiology, has been recognized as one of the top young faculty in his field by the National Science Foundation (NSF) with the award of a CAREER grant from the NSF Faculty Early Career Development Program. The NSF CAREER awards support early-career faculty who exemplify the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy