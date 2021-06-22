Two books by UCSB’s Ömer Eğecioğlu Invite Students to Explore World of Combinatorics

"Long, thin, and cool as hell" was how parasitologist Thomas Platt described the new genus and species of trematode (Baracktrema obamai) he named in honor of the 44th USA president and his 5th cousin, Barack Obama. That discovery marked the end of his career. How he got there is the story Small Science tells in this part-personal and part-scientific memoir. Impatience saved his life at the age of 15, and quick reflexes saved his hands from mutilation in an industrial accident as a young adult. Dr. Platt's choice to spend his life in a liberal arts setting was forged by his experience as a student-athlete at Hiram College (OH). His life was shaped by three factors: the parasites (that chose him), the love and support of Kathy, his wife of 48-years, and the decision not to pursue grant money (except once).