Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Jennifer Evans Thompson

bizjournals
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExecutive Vice President, Director of Mortgage Banking at Peoples Bank. Jennifer Evans Thompson was promoted to Executive Vice President, Director of Mortgage Banking at Peoples Bank. Jennifer has nearly 25 years of experience in mortgage and consumer lending and now oversees the Bank’s mortgage lending division. Last year, under Jennifer’s leadership, the mortgage division made over $700 million in loans to homeowners across Peoples Bank’s footprint in Washington. Jennifer is a graduate of Washington State University and the Pacific Coast Banking School.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peoples Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessbizjournals

Jennifer Gunter

Senior Vice President of Risk and Compliance at Local Government Federal Credit Union. Local Government Federal Credit Union proudly announces the promotion of Jennifer Gunter to Senior Vice President of Risk and Compliance. In her new role, Gunter will lead the Credit Union's Risk and Compliance Department.
Charitiesbizjournals

Ally Parsons

Chief Development & Marketing Officer at Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee Inc. Parsons is responsible for key stakeholder relationships, messaging strategies and overseeing Second Harvest Food Bank's external affairs team that is accountable for philanthropy efforts, marketing and communications efforts, brand management and volunteer engagement.
Businessbizjournals

Matthew Pikus

Matthew Pikus is an associate of Borgman Capital LLC. Prior to working at Borgman Capital LLC, Matthew spent three years with Wells Fargo’s Middle Market Banking team. During his time there, he was responsible for structuring new debt facilities and underwriting a portfolio of existing middle market customers. Prior to Wells Fargo, Matthew spent time interning in equity research and at a sports-focused start-up. Matthew holds a Bachelor’s degree from Saint Louis University in finance.
Charitiesbizjournals

Jennifer Broome

Jennifer leads a team of fundraising professionals and manages multiple revenue streams to ensure that the critical work of Prosperity Now is fully funded. Her broad expertise in building comprehensive and sustainable fundraising programs is informed by years of experience in many types of revenue-generating activities.
Small Businessbizjournals

How to keep your best workers in a competitive job market

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. In today’s remote-first world, it’s getting harder and harder for employers to find and retain top talent. The competition for quality talent is heating up, and top-performing employees know they’re no longer tied to a specific geographical region. Many of them won’t hesitate to look elsewhere for work if they aren’t satisfied with their current jobs.
Advocacybizjournals

Fifth Third gives $1M for new career development program

One of Nashville's largest banks is partnering with the National Urban League to launch a workforce development program throughout its footprint. On Tuesday, Fifth Third Bank (Nasdaq: FITB) announced in a release the new program will provide career counseling services and connect participants to career advancement credentialing and certification opportunities over the next two years. To fund it, the Cincinnati-based bank has given the Urban League $1 million.
Healthbizjournals

2021 Healthiest Employers

There's no doubt that well-being — physical, mental, emotional, social and financial — has been a prime focus for people in the last year. The Covid-19 pandemic allowed many Central Florida companies to shine in this area, as some were forced to change their own wellness practices while others with existing programs bolstered them.
San Francisco, CAbizjournals

San Francisco launches $12 million small business recovery loan fund

San Francisco small businesses financially reeling from the pandemic now have a new pool of cash they can access. Mayor London Breed on Thursday announced the launch of a $12 million program designed to provide zero percent interest loans to both new and existing businesses. Working with state-backed lending partners and local community-based partners, the mayor's office says it has now leveraged additional funding to offer small businesses loans ranging up to $100,000, making it the city's largest small business loan program to date.
Businessbizjournals

Emily Brown

Vice President, Talent Development at McCownGordon Construction. Emily Brown leads the Talent Development team at McCownGordon, where she has been promoted to Vice President, Talent Development. A former Project Executive, Emily now focuses on fostering the growth of all associates at McCownGordon.
Constructionbizjournals

Scott Kimzey

Senior Director, Preconstruction at McCownGordon Construction. With more than 25 years of experience in the industry, Scott Kimzey has been promoted to Senior Director of Preconstruction. Scott’s depth of estimating experience gives him the knowledge needed to develop creative, cost-saving solutions which help project owners achieve their goals. Over his career, Scott has worked on projects in a wide variety of market sectors.
Economybizjournals

People on the Move

Birchcreek is excited to announce Tony Goheen has joined the team as a Wealth Advisor. Tony brings a wealth of knowledge to clients with over 27 years of experience in investment advisory, relationship management, & supervisory roles. He holds a degree in business from Miami University of Oxford & the Certified Wealth Strategist designation. Birchcreek is a fee-only, fiduciary registered investment advisory firm specializing in financial planning & investment management.
Businessbizjournals

Yessica Perez, CPA

EDUCATION: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accountancy from California State University – Sacramento. Calvetti Ferguson has promoted Yessica Perez to Tax Partner. Yessica has more than 10 years of experience in accounting and her practice is focused on providing high net worth individuals and family office clients with tax compliance and consulting services. She has served a broad range of U.S. middle-market and multinational clients and has expertise in a wide range of complex taxation matters.
Seattle, WAbizjournals

Report: Seattle's life sciences industry continues to boom

“Startups and spinoffs are creating a historic amount of leasing activity in the Puget Sound market,” CBRE says. Women Who Lead in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction. In this exciting series, the Puget Sound Business Journal will bring together exceptional women leaders in a variety of industries. 2021 Director of the...
Decatur, ALbizjournals

National Packaging in Decatur to lay off over 60 employees

Layoffs are on the way for an Alabama manufacturer that produces sachets, blister packs, canisters and other packaging materials. Decatur's National Packaging Co. Inc. invoked the WARN Act on June 8, notifying the Alabama Department of Commerce of its intent to lay off 62 employees. According to the company, the...
Economybizjournals

Inceptor Bio launches first portfolio company out of UNC

A Triangle firm that's seeking to build a portfolio of cell and gene therapy companies focused on curing cancer has announced its first investment. Inceptor Bio announced Wednesday it launched company Fastback Bio with new technology licensed from UNC-Chapel Hill to develop CAR-T, or chimeric antigen receptor T cell, therapies to treat solid tumors.
Businessaithority.com

Markforged Nominates Alan Masarek to Board Of Directors

Business veteran brings experience disrupting legacy industries with cloud technology to help Markforged grow. Markforged, creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform, The Digital Forge, announced that Alan Masarek will join its Board of Directors as Chairman, and begin serving immediately following the closure of Markforged’s business combination with one , expected to occur in mid-July.
Corona, CAdallassun.com

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. Announces Appointment of Pam Compton as Director of Business Development

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM) (the Company) a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles, announced today that Pam Compton has been appointed Director of Business Development, and will begin her duties on July 19, 2021. Ms. Compton previously served as an independent member of the Company's board of directors and has resigned that role in order to work for the Company full-time.
Businessmartechseries.com

Diligent Announces Appointment of Yvette Hollingsworth Clark to Its Board of Directors

Diligent Corporation, the global leader in SaaS governance, risk and compliance announced the appointment of Yvette Hollingsworth Clark as its newest independent board member. Hollingsworth Clark brings extensive risk management and compliance experience and insights from her leadership roles across the financial services industry. Marketing Technology News: Alliance Develops Shared...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

First Foundation Inc. Appoints Kelly Rentzel As General Counsel

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) - Get Report ("First Foundation"), a financial services company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors and First Foundation Bank, announced today the appointment of Kelly Rentzel as Executive Vice President, General Counsel. "As we continue to expand into new regions and grow our existing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy