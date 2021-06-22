Jennifer Evans Thompson
Executive Vice President, Director of Mortgage Banking at Peoples Bank. Jennifer Evans Thompson was promoted to Executive Vice President, Director of Mortgage Banking at Peoples Bank. Jennifer has nearly 25 years of experience in mortgage and consumer lending and now oversees the Bank’s mortgage lending division. Last year, under Jennifer’s leadership, the mortgage division made over $700 million in loans to homeowners across Peoples Bank’s footprint in Washington. Jennifer is a graduate of Washington State University and the Pacific Coast Banking School.www.bizjournals.com