Danny Tyree: Will These Pet Peeves Define Your Summer?

Now that summer is finally here, and summer road trips are in full swing, we should discuss traveling with our best friend. No one wants to leave their pet at home as they explore the surrounding region, or travel the country. As we travel there is already so much to pack and do for us, let alone what we need for our pets. Did you pack to dog food, what about the water? Did you remember their bed and favorite toys? We always talk about the basic husbandry items needed for our pets, but what about the legal items needed? Each state has a different requirement when bringing your pet across state lines into each specific state. Most states require a health certificate to enter, called a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (CVI), which is written by a veterinarian stating the animal is free and clear of disease. Every state has different rules and regulations, so checking to ensure you are familiar with what is needed before going to each state is important. For example, Arizona requires a CVI for any pet traveling to their state regardless of length of stay, along with an up-to-date rabies vaccine. We want your entire family, pets and all, to have safe travels this summer, so ensuring you are legal to travel on new adventures is very important.