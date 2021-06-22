Nightside radio could help reveal exoplanet details

We discuss the prospects of gravitational lensing of gravitational waves (GWs) coming from core-collapse supernovae (CCSN). As the CCSN GW signal can only be detected from within our own Galaxy and the local group by current and upcoming ground-based GW detectors, we focus on microlensing. We introduce a new technique based on analysis of the power spectrum and association of peaks of the power spectrum with the peaks of the amplification factor to identify lensed signals. We validate our method by applying it on the CCSN-like mock signals lensed by a point mass lens. We find that the lensed and unlensed signal can be differentiated using the association of peaks by more than one sigma for lens masses larger than 150 solar masses. We also study the correlation integral between the power spectra and corresponding amplification factor. This statistical approach is able to differentiate between unlensed and lensed signals for lenses as small as 15 solar masses. Further, we demonstrate that this method can be used to estimate the mass of a lens in case the signal is lensed. The power spectrum based analysis is general and can be applied to any broad band signal and is especially useful for incoherent signals.