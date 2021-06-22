Nightside radio could help reveal exoplanet details

The repeating fast radio burst (FRB) localized to a globular cluster in M81 challenges our understanding of FRB models. In this Letter, we explore dynamical formation scenarios for objects in old globular clusters that may plausibly power FRBs. Using N-body simulations, we demonstrate that young neutron stars may form in globular clusters at a rate of up to $\sim50\,\rm{Gpc}^{-3}\,\rm{yr}^{-1}$ through a combination of binary white dwarf mergers, white dwarf--neutron star mergers, binary neutron star mergers, and accretion induced collapse of massive white dwarfs in binary systems. We consider two FRB emission mechanisms: First, we show that a magnetically-powered source (e.g., a magnetar with field strength $\gtrsim10^{14}\,$G) is viable for radio emission efficiencies $\gtrsim10^{-4}$. This would require magnetic activity lifetimes longer than the associated spin-down timescales and longer than empirically-constrained lifetimes of Galactic magnetars. Alternatively, if these dynamical formation channels produce young rotation-powered neutron stars with spin periods of $\sim10\,$ms and magnetic fields of $\sim10^{11}\,$G (corresponding to spin-down lifetimes of $\gtrsim10^5\,$yr), the inferred event rate and energetics can be reasonably reproduced for order unity duty cycles. Additionally, we show that recycled millisecond pulsars or low-mass X-ray binaries similar to those well-observed in Galactic globular clusters may also be plausible channels, but only if their duty cycle for producing bursts similar to the M81 FRB is small.