Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Nightside radio could help reveal exoplanet details

nanowerk.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) We can’t detect them yet, but radio signals from distant solar systems could provide valuable information about the characteristics of their planets. A paper by Rice University scientists describes a way to better determine which exoplanets are most likely to produce detectable signals based on magnetosphere activity on exoplanets’ previously discounted nightsides.

www.nanowerk.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet#Solar Physics#Radio#Exoplanets#Nightside#Rice University#The Astrophysical Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Satellites
News Break
Science
News Break
Planets
Related
washingtonnewsday.com

In a ‘major’ exoplanet discovery, Earth-Sized Planets Could Be Hiding in Space

In a ‘major’ exoplanet discovery, Earth-Sized Planets Could Be Hiding in Space. Because they may be hidden in the glare of what are known as double-star systems, astronomers believe there could be many more Earth-sized planets than previously imagined. The discovery follows a collaboration between NASA and US institutions to...
Astronomyarxiv.org

A Pilot Radio Search for Magnetic Activity in Directly Imaged Exoplanets

We present the first systematic search for GHz frequency radio emission from directly imaged exoplanets using Very Large Array (VLA) observations of sufficient angular resolution to separate the planets from their host stars. We obtained results for five systems and eight exoplanets located at $\lesssim 50$ pc, through new observations (Ross 458, GU Psc, and 51 Eri) and archival data (GJ 504 and HR 8799). We do not detect radio emission from any of the exoplanets, with $3\sigma$ luminosity upper limits of $(0.9-23)\times10^{21}$ erg s$^{-1}$. These limits are comparable to the level of radio emission detected in several ultracool dwarfs, including T dwarfs, whose masses are only a factor of two times higher than those of the directly-imaged exoplanets. Despite the lack of detections in this pilot study, we highlight the need for continued GHz frequency radio observations of nearby exoplanets at $\mu$Jy-level sensitivity.
AstronomyScience Daily

Satellite unexpectedly detects a unique exoplanet

Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC) The exoplanet-hunting satellite CHEOPS of the European Space Agency (ESA), in which the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC) is participating along with other European institutions, has unexpectedly detected a third planet passing in front of its star while it was exploring two previously known planets around the same star. This transit, according to researchers, will reveal exciting details about a strange planet "without a known equivalent."
AstronomyScience Focus

Rare exoplanet photobombs Cheops telescope

A rare planet has been found by a team of researchers studying the Nu2 Lupi solar system, located 48 light-years away. The discovery, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, was made using the European Space Agency’s Cheops satellite. The planet, called Nu2 Lupi d, is the first time an exoplanet...
Astronomycarnegiescience.edu

$1.4 million grant will help fund groundbreaking instrument for understanding galaxy evolution and exoplanet atmospheres

Washington, DC—A team of Carnegie astronomers was awarded $1.4 million from the Heising-Simons Foundation to develop an ambitious and versatile infrared spectrograph for the Magellan telescopes at Carnegie’s Las Campanas Observatory in Chile that will enable breakthroughs in understanding cosmology, galaxy evolution, and exoplanet atmospheres. Spearheaded by instrument lead Nicholas...
AstronomySpaceRef

Join Exoplanet Exploration: Citizens Help NASA Observe Other Worlds with Exoplanet Watch!

A new project invites amateur astronomers and citizen scientists to help NASA track, and perhaps even discover, planets orbiting distant stars. In collaboration with the American Association of Variable Star Observers, a new project called Exoplanet Watch allows observers with a modest backyard telescope and camera to trace the tiny, faint shadows cast by exoplanets, as these planets cross the faces of their host stars.
AstronomyUniverse Today

A Lunar Farside Telescope Could Detect Exoplanets Through Their Magnetospheres

It’s difficult to do radio astronomy on Earth, and it’s getting harder every day. Our everyday reliance on radio technology means that radio interference is a constant challenge, even in remote areas. And for some wavelengths even the Earth’s atmosphere is a problem, absorbing or scattering radio light so that Earth-based telescopes can’t observe these wavelengths well. To overcome these challenges, astronomers have proposed putting a radio telescope on the far side of the Moon.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Many nearby Earth-size exoplanets could be hiding in plain sight

The universe is populated with stars that live in pairs, and these systems could mean double trouble for scientists wanting to find Earth-like planets. A team led by Katie Lester, a postdoctoral fellow at NASA's Ames Research Center, recently used ground-based high-resolution technologies to peer at points of light studied with NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) mission. The scientists found that, upon closer inspection, some of the would-be stars in the sample were actually binary stellar systems. In addition, the researchers found that stellar pairs may disguise Earth-like exoplanets from the watchful eyes of missions like TESS. Rocky worlds about the size of our own planetary home could therefore be hiding in plain sight, and may exist in greater numbers than once thought.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Radioactive Planet Formation

Young stellar objects are observed to have large X-ray fluxes and are thought to produce commensurate luminosities in energetic particles (cosmic rays). This particle radiation, in turn, can synthesize short-lived radioactive nuclei through spallation. With a focus on $^{26}$Al, this paper estimates the expected abundances of radioactive nulcei produced by spallation during the epoch of planet formation. In this model, cosmic rays are accelerated near the inner truncation radii of circumstellar disks, $r_{\scriptstyle X}\approx0.1$ AU, where intense magnetic activity takes place. For planets forming in this region, radioactive abundances can be enhanced over the values inferred for the early solar system (from meteoritic measurements) by factors of $\sim10-20$. These short-lived radioactive nuclei influence the process of planet formation and the properties of planets in several ways. The minimum size required for planetesimals to become fully molten decreases with increasing levels of radioactive enrichment, and such melting leads to loss of volatile components including water. Planets produced with an enhanced radioactive inventory have significant internal luminosity which can be comparable to that provided by the host star; this additional heating affects both atmospheric mass loss and chemical composition. Finally, the habitable zone of red dwarf stars is coincident with the magnetic reconnection region, so that planets forming at those locations will experience maximum exposure to particle radiation, and subsequent depletion of volatiles.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Dynamical Formation Channels for Fast Radio Bursts in Globular Clusters

The repeating fast radio burst (FRB) localized to a globular cluster in M81 challenges our understanding of FRB models. In this Letter, we explore dynamical formation scenarios for objects in old globular clusters that may plausibly power FRBs. Using N-body simulations, we demonstrate that young neutron stars may form in globular clusters at a rate of up to $\sim50\,\rm{Gpc}^{-3}\,\rm{yr}^{-1}$ through a combination of binary white dwarf mergers, white dwarf--neutron star mergers, binary neutron star mergers, and accretion induced collapse of massive white dwarfs in binary systems. We consider two FRB emission mechanisms: First, we show that a magnetically-powered source (e.g., a magnetar with field strength $\gtrsim10^{14}\,$G) is viable for radio emission efficiencies $\gtrsim10^{-4}$. This would require magnetic activity lifetimes longer than the associated spin-down timescales and longer than empirically-constrained lifetimes of Galactic magnetars. Alternatively, if these dynamical formation channels produce young rotation-powered neutron stars with spin periods of $\sim10\,$ms and magnetic fields of $\sim10^{11}\,$G (corresponding to spin-down lifetimes of $\gtrsim10^5\,$yr), the inferred event rate and energetics can be reasonably reproduced for order unity duty cycles. Additionally, we show that recycled millisecond pulsars or low-mass X-ray binaries similar to those well-observed in Galactic globular clusters may also be plausible channels, but only if their duty cycle for producing bursts similar to the M81 FRB is small.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Relation of cyclotron resonant energy and luminosity in a strongly magnetized neutron star GRO J1008-57 observed by Insight-HXMT

X. Chen, W. Wang, Y. M. Tang, Y. Z. Ding, Y. L. Tuo, A. A. Mushtukov, O. Nishimura, S. N. Zhang, M. Y. Ge, L. M. Song, F. J. Lu, S. Zhang, J. L. Qu. Cyclotron line scattering features are detected in a few tens of X-ray pulsars (XRPs) and used as direct indicators of a strong magnetic field at the surface of accreting neutron stars (NSs). In a few cases, cyclotron lines are known to be variable with accretion luminosity of XRPs. It is accepted that the observed variations of cyclotron line scattering features are related to variations of geometry and dynamics of accretion flow above the magnetic poles of a NS. A positive correlation between the line centroid energy and luminosity is typical for sub-critical XRPs, where the accretion results in hot spots at the magnetic poles. The negative correlation was proposed to be a specific feature of bright super-critical XRPs, where radiation pressure supports accretion columns above the stellar surface. Cyclotron line in spectra of Be-transient X-ray pulsar GRO J1008-57 is detected at energies from $\sim 75 -90$ keV, the highest observed energy of cyclotron line feature in XRPs. We report the peculiar relation of cyclotron line centroid energies with luminosity in GRO J1008-57 during the Type II outburst in August 2017 observed by Insight-HXMT. The cyclotron line energy was detected to be negatively correlated with the luminosity at $3.2\times 10^{37}\,\ergs.
AstronomyTexarkana Gazette

A black hole-neutron star collision has finally been detected

In January 2020, astronomers definitively observed, for the first time, a black hole swallowing a dead star, like a raven devouring roadkill. Then 10 days later, they saw the same act of scavenging happen again in a different, distant sector of the cosmos. Those triumphs, reported in a paper published...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Gravitational Lensing of Core Collapse Supernova Gravitational Wave Signals

We discuss the prospects of gravitational lensing of gravitational waves (GWs) coming from core-collapse supernovae (CCSN). As the CCSN GW signal can only be detected from within our own Galaxy and the local group by current and upcoming ground-based GW detectors, we focus on microlensing. We introduce a new technique based on analysis of the power spectrum and association of peaks of the power spectrum with the peaks of the amplification factor to identify lensed signals. We validate our method by applying it on the CCSN-like mock signals lensed by a point mass lens. We find that the lensed and unlensed signal can be differentiated using the association of peaks by more than one sigma for lens masses larger than 150 solar masses. We also study the correlation integral between the power spectra and corresponding amplification factor. This statistical approach is able to differentiate between unlensed and lensed signals for lenses as small as 15 solar masses. Further, we demonstrate that this method can be used to estimate the mass of a lens in case the signal is lensed. The power spectrum based analysis is general and can be applied to any broad band signal and is especially useful for incoherent signals.
Astronomynanowerk.com

New type of massive explosion explains mystery star

(Nanowerk News) A massive explosion from a previously unknown source – 10 times more energetic than a supernova – could be the answer to a 13-billion-year-old Milky Way mystery. Astronomers led by David Yong, Gary Da Costa and Chiaki Kobayashi from Australia’s ARC Centre of Excellence in All Sky Astrophysics...
ChemistryPhys.org

Researchers identify ultrastable single atom magnet

Researchers at the IBS Center for Quantum Nanoscience at Ewha Womans University (QNS) have shown that dysprosium atoms resting on a thin insulating layer of magnesium oxide have magnetic stability over days. In a study published in Nature Communications they have proven that these tiny magnets have extreme robustness against fluctuations in magnetic field and temperature and will flip only when they are bombarded with high energy electrons from a scanning tunneling microscope.
Sciencenanowerk.com

New clues to why there's so little antimatter in the universe

(Nanowerk News) Imagine a dust particle in a storm cloud, and you can get an idea of a neutron’s insignificance compared to the magnitude of the molecule it inhabits. But just as a dust mote might affect a cloud’s track, a neutron can influence the energy of its molecule despite being less than one-millionth its size. And now physicists at MIT and elsewhere have successfully measured a neutron’s tiny effect in a radioactive molecule.
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“It’s Just Not Possible” –Cassini Mission Discovered Something Astonishing on Saturn (Weekend Feature)

How does an entire planet change the speed of its rotation in 20 years? That’s the sort of change that takes hundreds of millions of years. Even more mysterious was the Cassini Mission’s detection of electromagnetic patterns that suggested that Saturn’s rotation is different in the northern and southern hemispheres. “For a long time, I assumed there was something wrong with the data interpretation,” said astrophysicist Duane Pontius. “It’s just not possible.”
SciencePhys.org

Scientists use artificial intelligence to detect gravitational waves

When gravitational waves were first detected in 2015 by the advanced Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO), they sent a ripple through the scientific community, as they confirmed another of Einstein's theories and marked the birth of gravitational wave astronomy. Five years later, numerous gravitational wave sources have been detected, including the first observation of two colliding neutron stars in gravitational and electromagnetic waves.

Comments / 0

Community Policy