Two variances to state pollution regulations presented to the Minnesota Court of Appeals by United States Steel were rejected in a June 28 decision. The corporation sought both exceptions for its Minntac mine in Mountain Iron in connection with a water quality permit application. Plaintiffs in the litigation included a consortium of environmental groups concerned about high sulfate levels in drainage from the mine’s tailings basin. U.S. Steel is required to have a permit to discharge pollutants. It first obtained one in 1987 and then in 2018.