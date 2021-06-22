Cancel
Music

Langhorne Slim

 17 days ago

It’s been often spoken about how, while the past year has been incredibly trying for most, for many it was also a moment of calm and self-reflection that was long-needed. For Langhorne Slim this appears to be the case, as he tells John Richards during his Live on KEXP at Home session. While it sounds tough to gleam anything good from the compounding of a global pandemic, struggling with sobriety, and a tornado ravaging his home of Nashville, it also birthed the songs that make up Slim’s seventh studio album, Strawberry Mansion, out now on Dualtone Records and Bandcamp.

Langhorne Slim
#Kexp#Home#Dualtone Records#Bandcamp
