Bentley Systems Inc. (BSY) Announces Launch of Private Offering of Convertible Senior Notes

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY) ("Bentley"), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that it intends to offer $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 (the "Notes") in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Bentley also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $75.0 million aggregate principal amount of Notes.

