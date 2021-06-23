Bentley Systems Inc. (BSY) Announces Launch of Private Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY) ("Bentley"), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that it intends to offer $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 (the "Notes") in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Bentley also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $75.0 million aggregate principal amount of Notes.