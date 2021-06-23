Bentley Systems Inc. (BSY) Announces Launch of Private Offering of Convertible Senior Notes

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. U.S. Well Services, Inc. (the "Company", "U.S. Well Services" or "we") (NASDAQ: USWS) today announced it has entered into a series of strategic transactions that position the Company to execute on its previously announced strategic plan to grow and become a fully-electric hydraulic fracturing services provider. U.S. Well Services issued $125.5 million of 16.0% Convertible Senior Secured (Third Lien) PIK Notes due June 2026 (the "Notes") in a private placement to institutional investors (the "Private Placement"). In connection with the Private Placement, the Company sold $64.0 million of Notes convertible into U.S. Well Services Class A Common Stock (the "Cash Notes") and $22.5 million of Notes convertible into licenses to ProFrac Manufacturing, LLC ("ProFrac") to build three hydraulic fracturing fleets using the Company's Clean FleetÂ® technology (the "License Notes"). U.S. Well Services has also taken substantial steps towards simplifying the Company's capital structure. The Company exchanged $39.0 million of its Series A Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock for $39.0 million of newly issued Notes convertible into U.S. Well Services Class A Common Stock (the "Exchange Notes"). Additionally, the Company expects to amend the Certificate of Designations for its Series B Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Series B"), which would allow U.S. Well Services to convert all outstanding shares of the Series B. Following entry of the final judgment by the Superior Court of Delaware in the Smart Sand v. U.S. Well Services LLC litigation awarding Smart Sand approximately $52 million, the Company agreed to settle the case for $35.0 million in cash and the entry into an agreement to provide Smart Sand certain rights of first refusal related to the supply of frac sand (the "Settlement"). Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to fund the cash portion of the Settlement and to fund capital expenditures related to four Nyx Clean FleetsÂ® and place deposits on critical items for two additional Nyx Clean FleetsÂ®, as well as for general corporate purposes. These capital expenditures are expected to enable the Company to grow its asset portfolio up to 11 all-electric fleets representing approximately 593,500 hydraulic horsepower.