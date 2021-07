CGI (NYSE: GIB) is pleased to announce that Frank Witter has joined its Board of Directors. A longtime executive with Volkswagen, Mr. Witter was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Volkswagen Financial Services AG in September 2008, serving in that role until September 2015 when he became Chief Financial Officer for Volkswagen Group-the role from which he recently retired. With the responsibility for both Finance and Information Technology, he also served as a member of Volkswagen Group's Board of Management from October 2015 to March 2021.