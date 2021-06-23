Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA) Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination with ironSource
Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE: TBA) ("TBA"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that shareholders of TBA voted to approve the proposed business combination with ironSource, a leading business platform for the App Economy, at its Extraordinary General Meeting held on June 22, 2021.