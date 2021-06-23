Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA) Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination with ironSource

Effective August 7, 2021, QS Investors, LLC (“QS Investors”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”), will merge with and into Franklin Advisers, Inc. (“Franklin Advisers”), also a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources. As a result of the merger, Franklin Advisers will replace QS Investors as the subadviser of each fund listed in Schedule A (each, a “Fund”), and the name of each Fund marked with an asterisk in Schedule A will change. However, the merger will not change the manner in which any Fund’s portfolio is managed, nor will it result in any change in the nature or amount of services provided by, or the fees payable to, the subadviser.