Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA) Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination with ironSource

 13 days ago

Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE: TBA) ("TBA"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that shareholders of TBA voted to approve the proposed business combination with ironSource, a leading business platform for the App Economy, at its Extraordinary General Meeting held on June 22, 2021.

