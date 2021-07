Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's OT loss to the Canadiens in Game 4. There's no doubt that the Lightning had ample opportunity to win this game. They received five power play chances, on which they posted nine shots. The final three of those 10 power play minutes came at the start of overtime, when a goal would have ended things. They hit three posts. For long stretches during the first and third periods, they dominated possession. But the Lightning couldn't get this game across the finish line, dropping to 0-4 in overtime games during this postseason.