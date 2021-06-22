Cancel
Intel to create new units for software, high-performance computing

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

(Reuters) -Chipmaker Intel Corp said on Tuesday it would create two new business units that would focus separately on software and high-performance computing and graphics. Intel also said current executives Sandra Rivera and Raja Koduri will take on new senior leadership roles, while technology industry veterans Nick McKeown and Greg Lavender will join the company.

