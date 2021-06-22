Robbery Investigation

On June 21, 2021 at approximately 3:37 AM, Hatfield Township Police Officers responded to a reported robbery of a convenience store located in the 1600 block of North Broad Street in Hatfield Township, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Investigation revealed that an unidentified white male suspect, wearing a light colored surgical type mask, black hooded sweatshirt with red Puma logo with the hood up and a blue baseball cap on backwards underneath, blue shorts, and Nike sneakers entered the store armed with a knife. The suspect grabbed the cashier and forced him to open the cash registers at knifepoint. During the robbery, the suspect injured the cashier's hand causing lacerations. The cashier was treated and released at Abington Lansdale Hospital Jefferson Health.