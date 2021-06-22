A Label for Musical Outsiders Finds Room for Classical

“These ideas that you see now everywhere — inclusion, diversity, empathy — these were the starting words seven years ago with the Little Village Foundation.”. So says Jim Pugh, the veteran keyboardist who started the Foundation, whose mission, stated on its website, is “to shine the light of awareness on musicians who might not otherwise be heard.” The light takes the form of CDs produced, recorded, and manufactured by the Foundation, as well online videos and showcase performances at such events as the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival in San Francisco and Portland, Oregon’s Waterfront Blues Festival.