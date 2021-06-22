Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Boru: Cries for help are falling on deaf ears

By Luul Boru
Minnesota Daily
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, our communities went out into the streets day and night calling for justice for Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and many others. It gave me hope that people are finally realizing that if there is no justice, there is no peace. People going out to the streets to demand change in our criminal justice system was a seed of hope planted to ensure a better future.

mndaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Deaf People#Gun Control#Minneapolis Police#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated, first lady injured in attack, interim PM says

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated Wednesday in a "highly coordinated" attack on his residence, the country’s acting prime minister confirmed in a statement. The country's first lady, Martine Moïse, was injured and in critical condition. The Haitian ambassador to the U.S. told NBC News on Wednesday evening that she was flown to Florida and receiving medical attention in Miami.

Comments / 0

Community Policy