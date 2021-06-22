Boru: Cries for help are falling on deaf ears
After the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, our communities went out into the streets day and night calling for justice for Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and many others. It gave me hope that people are finally realizing that if there is no justice, there is no peace. People going out to the streets to demand change in our criminal justice system was a seed of hope planted to ensure a better future.mndaily.com