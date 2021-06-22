Cancel
On the Move: M&T Bank Names Rubenstein Alum Dillon Corp. PR Chief

By Steve Barnes
odwyerpr.com
 17 days ago

M&T Bank Corporation names Rubenstein alum Maya Dillon head of corporate communications, a newly created role. Dillon was previously head of corporate communications for Wilmington Trust, part of the M&T Bank family. She has also served as head of media relations, wealth management Americas at UBS and a senior vice president at Rubenstein Communications. In her new position, Dillon will lead external communications and report to chief marketing and communications officer Francesco Lagutaine. “Her expertise, keen insight and vision will help us continue to elevate our brand’s vital importance to our customers and move the institution forward,” said Lagutaine. The move comes as part of the bank’s recent strategic realignment of its internal, external and brand communications functions.

