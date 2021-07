Packing has become a competitive sport, and I admire those travelers who can condense and zip a week’s wardrobe and necessities into a sandwich bag. But I’ve accepted the reality that I’ll never be that athlete. My packing is hopelessly out of shape. I don’t care how many tutorials I watch on how to roll my undies and wring the air from my T-shirts to conserve space. I’m still going to end up packing enough gear to hold a pop-up bazaar at my destination.