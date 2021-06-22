Foundation awards $1.25 million to MIND Institute to study rare genetic condition

Comprehensive genetic study of cleft lip and palate Analysis led by the University of Bonn provides new insights into possible causes of the malformation. Cleft lip and palate is one of the most common congenital malformations. Its causes are mainly genetic. However, it is still largely unknown exactly which genes are affected. A new international study led by the University of Bonn now provides new insights. The results are published in the journal Human Genetics and Genomics Advances, but are already available online.