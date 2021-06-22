Pennsylvania police warn 'Mare of Easttown' fans to stop trespassing
(UPI) Police in Pennsylvania are warning fans of HBO series Mare of Easttown to stop trespassing on private property to take photos of filming locations. The Nether Providence Police Department said in a Facebook post that there have been a string of incidents involving fans of the hit series, which was set in and partially filmed in Wallingford, trespassing on private property, including the house that served as Kate Winslet's character's home on the show.www.arcamax.com