Anqunette Sarfoh talks about the growth of the CBD industry

Cannabiziac ™ is a global cannabis-focused Incubator, Accelerator, and CoWorking Community. WEST PALM BEACH, FL — Cannabiziac™ will host a series of networking events throughout the month of July, featuring special guests and industry experts that will provide cannabis industry knowledge, dos & don’ts, and more! These events include Cannabiz Café, Hemp Happy Hour, Cannabiziac™ University – Featuring Co-Founder/Ceo of TraceTrust – Merril Gilbert, and Book of the Month Event – Featuring the Author of Green Panther Chef Wellness Journal, Jazmine Moore (Chef Jazz). Cannabiziac™ has the mission to create an inclusive cannabis ecosystem that provides solutions, resources, and growth opportunities for small to mid-size cannabis enterprises.