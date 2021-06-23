Cancel
Economy

Anqunette Sarfoh talks about the growth of the CBD industry

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CBD market continues to grow as $845 million of CBD products was spent in 2019. Board member of the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association Anqunette Sarfoh joins Deena Centofanti to discuss the diversity in CBD products and debunk myths about CBD products as well.

