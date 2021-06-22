Globe Rotary donates to Globe-Miami Elks

Globe Rotary donates $250 to the Globe-Miami Elks for the breakfast they provided for the Sunrise Challenge. The Globe-Miami Elks Club holds weekly dinners that are currently open to the public. Each Friday is a set dinner such as chicken fried steak, rib eye or fish and shrimp. Each Wednesday, the club has a Mexican food menu and you can dine in or take out. Dinner begins at 5 p.m. and orders are taken until 7:30 p.m. The Globe Miami Elks Club is located at 1910 E. Maple St. in Globe or you can call 928-425-2161.