Sheila Lee Patterson
Asheboro - Sheila Lee Patterson, 63, of Asheboro, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at The Randolph Hospice House in Asheboro. Sheila was a native of Randolph County and attended Asheboro High School. She was formerly employed as a District Manager for Plant Partners, Inc., a division of Metrolina Greenhouses. Sheila loved her family. Nothing was more important to her. She also enjoyed her flowers, traveling, hiking, camping, jeeping, fishing, kayaking, swimming, horseback riding, etc.www.courier-tribune.com