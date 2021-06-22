Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asheboro, NC

Sheila Lee Patterson

Asheboro Courier-Tribune
 17 days ago

Asheboro - Sheila Lee Patterson, 63, of Asheboro, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at The Randolph Hospice House in Asheboro. Sheila was a native of Randolph County and attended Asheboro High School. She was formerly employed as a District Manager for Plant Partners, Inc., a division of Metrolina Greenhouses. Sheila loved her family. Nothing was more important to her. She also enjoyed her flowers, traveling, hiking, camping, jeeping, fishing, kayaking, swimming, horseback riding, etc.

www.courier-tribune.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheboro, NC
City
Patterson, NC
Asheboro, NC
Obituaries
County
Randolph County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lee Patterson#Obituary#Cremation#Camping#Asheboro High School#Plant Partners Inc#Metrolina Greenhouses#Ella#Hospice Of Randolph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Hiking
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated, first lady injured in attack, interim PM says

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated Wednesday in a "highly coordinated" attack on his residence, the country’s acting prime minister confirmed in a statement. The country's first lady, Martine Moïse, was injured and in critical condition. The Haitian ambassador to the U.S. told NBC News on Wednesday evening that she was flown to Florida and receiving medical attention in Miami.

Comments / 0

Community Policy