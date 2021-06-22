People on the Move
EDUCATION: Pennsylvania State University - Penn State Main Campus (University Park, PA) ProspHire, a management consulting firm focused on healthcare advisory, project delivery and strategic resourcing, is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Francis Roman to Managing Director. Francis, a member of the Firm’s Executive Leadership Team, is helping to drive the Pittsburgh-based Firm’s expansion into Eastern Pennsylvania. Francis is a Deloitte alum and has experience leading large-scale, complex business transformations and system implementations for health plans and managed care organizations. At ProspHire, Francis works with health plan and health system clients to solve their business challenges and lead teams through the successful delivery of projects.www.bizjournals.com