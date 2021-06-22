AAU Nationals 17 Open Preview: PrepVolleyball’s Top Picks and Predictions

Over 75 teams compete in the 17 Open division at AAU Nationals this week; we are seeing one competitive group waking up in Orlando Tuesday morning. With the amount of talent boasted by the one-seeds, it’s anyone’s game as they look to battle it out for some heavy hardware. Some look to end their season at the top, while others look for domination before heading to Las Vegas in a couple of weeks for USAV Nationals. This week (and this prediction) isn't only about who the best team is - but who can be the best for four days. Our predictions for 17 Open Champions this week are coming in hot…