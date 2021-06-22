‘Luca’ Review
While we can definitely give points to Pixar’s newest foray Luca for its gorgeous animation and light queer underpinnings (positive queer relationships in mainstream cinema are almost always a plus; see this week’s cover story, page 19), its tone, pacing, style and even narrative are so derivative of the great anime director Hayao Miyazaki that it practically passes homage for straight-up hero worship—only without bothering to understand what’s so special about films like Kiki’s Delivery Service, Ponyo, Spirited Away, etc.www.sfreporter.com