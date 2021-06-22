‘Luca’ Review

Luca is a curious young sea monster who, after first seeing a Vespa out on the land, finds the motivation to dive head-first into the human world. The cast of Luca (Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Jim Gaffigan) sat down and talked about the most influential and impactful hobbies or experiences in their life that helped shape who they are. Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar's original feature film "Luca" is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta, and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, Alberto, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water's surface. Pixar's Luca is streaming on Disney+ and stars Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman, Maya Rudolph, Marco Barricelli, and Jim Gaffigan. The movie is directed by Enrico Casarosa and produced by Andrea Warren.