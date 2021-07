These MultiChef high-speed ovens are being launched by Motion Technology Inc. to provide businesses with a way to quickly prepare an array of food items for customers. The ovens come in two models including the MultiChef XS and the MultiChef XLT, which are both designed to deliver varying levels of performance to suit the needs of operators. The MultiChef XS has a compact design that can be incorporated almost anywhere and has a new touchscreen display, while the MultiChef XLT is reported to deliver the ultimate cooking experience.