Bitcoin Believers Defiant After Shock Crash: ‘Still Not Selling a Penny’
Bitcoin adherents were defiant in the face of Tuesday’s market crash, including Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, who insisted it was still “a pretty healthy market.”. “We don’t know what’s causing it,” Zhao said in an interview with Bloomberg, referencing the crash. “There’s a lot of news that’s going on right now … so it’s very hard to tell. From our perspective, we just see people placing orders. If we come back to it, like, a year ago, the market is still 10 [times] bigger, 10 [times] more active. So we think it’s still a pretty healthy market.”www.mediaite.com