Bitcoin Believers Defiant After Shock Crash: ‘Still Not Selling a Penny’

Bitcoin has started its first full week of July with some calm after the ups and downs of the last two months, but with new challenges for the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency. Traders are preparing for the great unlocking of the shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) - worth 40,000 bitcoins only corresponding to January-, and a strong impact on the price of the 'crypto' is expected in the coming days, although the experts are not clear how it will react exactly.