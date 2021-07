According to researchers, the annual plastic pollution of water and on land could almost double from 2016 to 2025 if people continue as before. The global input of plastic into lakes, rivers and oceans in 2016 was estimated to have been 9 to 23 million tons, writes the research team from Germany, Sweden and Norway in a review article. A similarly large amount – 13 to 25 million tons – ended up in the environment on land that year, according to the article, which was part of a focus on plastic in the science magazine Science published on Thursday.