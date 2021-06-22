Death Notice: Nancy Ann (Nichol) Hoyt
Nancy Ann (Nichol) Hoyt passed away on December 22, 2020. Nancy was born on February 9, 1933. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A Graveside Service is scheduled for Saturday, June 26, 2021, 1:00 p.m., at Munith Cemetery in Munith, MI. Donations in her memory can be made to Hope Baptist Church in Harrison, MI or to the North Woods Nursing Center Activities Department in Farwell, MI. Arrangements by Caskey-Mitchell Funeral Home, Stockbridge.stockbridgecommunitynews.com