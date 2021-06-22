Cancel
Munith, MI

Death Notice: Nancy Ann (Nichol) Hoyt

By Kayla Fletcher
stockbridgecommunitynews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNancy Ann (Nichol) Hoyt passed away on December 22, 2020. Nancy was born on February 9, 1933. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A Graveside Service is scheduled for Saturday, June 26, 2021, 1:00 p.m., at Munith Cemetery in Munith, MI. Donations in her memory can be made to Hope Baptist Church in Harrison, MI or to the North Woods Nursing Center Activities Department in Farwell, MI. Arrangements by Caskey-Mitchell Funeral Home, Stockbridge.

stockbridgecommunitynews.com
