Death Notice: Justin D. Titus

Justin D. Titus, age 37, of Munith, MI, passed away on June 17, 2021. He was born in Jackson, MI on July 29, 1983,. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, 3:00 p.m., at the Munith United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 2:00-3:00 p.m. A private burial will be held at Munith Cemetery. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in memory of Justin may do so to the Munith United Methodist Church.