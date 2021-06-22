"Baggy's Boys" -- How a team of tough kids from Everett won the mythical national championship of high school football
Everett High School captured the mythical national championship of high school football for 1920, claiming the title with a 16-7 victory over East Technical High School of Cleveland, Ohio, on January 1, 1921. In this original essay, Steve K. Bertrand -- an award-winning poet, historian, photographer, and longtime teacher and coach in the Everett School District -- writes about Everett's championship season, legendary coach Enoch Bagshaw, and the boys who made their mill town proud.historylink.org