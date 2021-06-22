Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

"Baggy's Boys" -- How a team of tough kids from Everett won the mythical national championship of high school football

historylink.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverett High School captured the mythical national championship of high school football for 1920, claiming the title with a 16-7 victory over East Technical High School of Cleveland, Ohio, on January 1, 1921. In this original essay, Steve K. Bertrand -- an award-winning poet, historian, photographer, and longtime teacher and coach in the Everett School District -- writes about Everett's championship season, legendary coach Enoch Bagshaw, and the boys who made their mill town proud.

historylink.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#American Football#Everett High School#North Middle School#Capitol Hill#Broadway High School#Seattle High School#Letterman#Engineer Battalion#The United States Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated, first lady injured in attack, interim PM says

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated Wednesday in a "highly coordinated" attack on his residence, the country’s acting prime minister confirmed in a statement. The country's first lady, Martine Moïse, was injured and in critical condition. The Haitian ambassador to the U.S. told NBC News on Wednesday evening that she was flown to Florida and receiving medical attention in Miami.

Comments / 0

Community Policy