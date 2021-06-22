Cancel
Hershey, PA

Flavored e-cigarettes may affect the brain differently than non-flavored

By Matthew G. Solovey
The Daily Collegian
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHERSHEY, Pa. — Flavoring can change how the brain responds to e-cigarette aerosols that contain nicotine, according to Penn State College of Medicine researchers. Andrea Hobkirk and her team used functional magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to understand how the brain’s reward areas react to e-cigarette aerosol with and without flavor.

