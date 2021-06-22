Madison Police Department reports

On June 13, Justice Malik Chapman, 24, Madison, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, failure to stop at stop sign and possession of drug paraphernalia or objects. According to reports, an officer alleged that Chapman failed to stop at a stop sign at the end of Micha Way. Consequent to the observation, a traffic stop was made in the O’Reilly Auto Parts parking lot. After the stop, the officer alleged that he smelled green marijuana coming from the vehicle. Eventually, Chapman allegedly handed the officer a small mason jar with suspected marijuana. The jar was in a black bag, reports state, that contained three empty Mason jars, a set of digital scales and several clear plastic bags. The officer also found and placed into evidence $1,190 in cash on Chapman.