BookTrib's Bites: Intrigue, History and a Better Self

thebridgenewspaper.com
 17 days ago

The ruthless king of Bounten controlled a Valomere - a magical creature that connects with one person and obeys their commands - with the magic to cause instant death. To further his power, he embarked on a quest to find tarilium, the strongest metal known to exist. In pursuit of...

www.thebridgenewspaper.com
Books & Literature

BookTrib's Bites: Unexpected Twists, Small-Town Drama, Food for Thought

One reviewer describes this most unusual work: "An audacious experiment in Cosmicism and disoriented terror. It repeats, falls over itself, reinvents, creates layers of complex meaning and uses grammatical mistakes in a creative way. At first it is truly maddening and seems as if it goes on forever, but by the time one is in the section about the King in Yellow, it really takes off and puts the reader in an absolutely cosmic sense of despair."
Books & Literature

BookTrib's Bites: Mystery, Touching Memoir and Essential Health Info

Detective Pat Norelli proved to her co-workers, her family, and herself she had what it takes to become a first-class detective. In Norelli's debut novel, "The Poser," she discovered the serial killer who murdered Meredith Johansen and several of Meredith's close friends. She also unearthed a long list of victims who were murdered by the same deeply disturbed man.
Movies

In what order to watch the Hellraiser horror movie saga?

Hellraiser, created by the filmmaker and writer Clive Barker, is one of the most popular and influential horror film sagas of the genre that shares a prominent position in the collective imagination along with other iconic franchises such as Halloween, Friday the 13th, Diabolical Doll or Nightmare on Elm Street, among many others. With a first installment that premiered in 1987, Hellraiser consists of no more and no less than 10 installments, the last of them, Hellraiser: Judgment, 2018.
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Role of Virtual dating: Confidence vs. Self-esteem, Better expression vs. Covert Quality

Those millennials who have dated in today’s social environment are familiar with the importance of Confidence, personality, and self-respect. They are by far the most critical factors concerning the initiations of any relationship and ensure successful long-lasting consanguinity. Let’s not confuse this with communal skill, which is still a great trait, especially when building a rapport. Low self-esteem is a behavioral limitation and is always the prerequisite for other emotional complications such as depression and social anxiety.
Technology

Facebook’s ‘Artificial Reality Hat’ Patent Is Ridiculous And Intriguing

A recently published Facebook patent filing reveals work on an ‘Artificial Reality Hat’. Yes, that’s exactly what it sounds like. Images in the filing (first filed in 2019 and originally spotted by Founders Legal) depict a visor that attaches to the front of a cap and dangles in front of the user’s eyes. But it’s not just caps – images also show the solution attached to fedoras and other headwear. There’s even drawings of the concept in use with finger-tracking gloves and what looks like the CTRL-Labs wristband that Facebook acquired in 2019.
Visual Art

Mastery And Intrigue At VMRC’s 18th Annual Juried Art Show

It’s possible to spend hours at the Park Gables Gallery at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, taking in the masterful and meaningful works of the 18th annual Juried Art Exhibition. A whimsical quilt called "Root Vegetables," by Carly Lowe, made with 3,400 French knots adorned a walled seating area, while a...
Santa Monica, CA

SoCal’s Secret History

Susan Suntree’s best-selling, award-winning book, “Sacred Sites: The Secret History of Southern California”, was first published in 2010 and describes the origins of the universe, the evolution of plants and animals, migration of humans and much more. In 2021, Suntree released a new audiobook version of her book, which is...
Winston Churchill

The Lion’s Den | The History of History

“History is written by the Victors” is a term often attributed to Winston Churchill. In its simplistic interpretation, those in power are in a position to provide their historical narrative. In recent weeks there has been a political outcry over the proposed teaching of Critical Race Theory in schools. Similar to the 1619 Project of the New York Times, Critical Race Theory seeks to narrate history from the perspective of the oppressed, highlighting the not-so-pleasant aspects of American history. Unfortunately, rather than having a civil discourse regarding the subject, the debate on the future of American history has become politically weaponized.
Entertainment/Film

Sideshow Collectible Statues of Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing Bring Hammer Horror to Your Shelf

Well well well, look at what Sideshow Collectibles just announced. You know Sideshow, it’s a company built to drain the bank accounts of geeks all around the world. They make top tier nerd furniture of all shapes and sizes. As I type this I’m flanked on either side by a couple of their statues (Indiana Jones from Raiders of the Lost Ark and Mola Ram from Temple of Doom if you’re curious. I have impeccable taste, I know).
Movies

Review: Marvel's 'Black Widow' Spins a Web of Espionage & Intrigue

Co-created by Stan Lee, Don Rico & Don Heck, Black Widow made her first appearance in 1964's Tales of Suspense #52, published by Marvel Comics. Introduced as an antagonist for Iron Man, Natasha Romanova was a Russian spy who later defected to the United States, becoming an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. and a member of the Avengers. In 2010, the character (renamed Natasha Romanoff) made her film debut in John Favreau's Iron Man 2, played by Scarlett Johansson. She has since appeared in six Marvel movies, including 2019's Avengers: Endgame, in which she sacrificed herself so Hawkeye could retrieve the Soul Stone, saving her best friend — and all humankind — from the genocidal warlord Thanos. Now, Natasha is getting her own standalone adventure, a prequel exploring the fan-favorite character's origins in surprising & exciting ways. Directed by Cate Shortland (of the films Lore and Berlin Syndrome) from a screenplay by Eric Pearson,
Movies

Essential Japanese Horror Movies

Tom Jolliffe offers up some essential Japanese horror movies…. When it comes to horror cinema across Asia, Japan in particular has had a long association and skill with the genre. The early 00’s boom in particular saw a huge interest in Japanese horror, but long before some of these iconic films like The Grudge or Dark Water etc., there was a rich history of horror cinema. If you look at things through a blinkered Western perspective you’d say that a focus on Samurai films (and realist films) slowly evolved into a fascination with horror. Of course that is largely based on what broke out to a wider audience. The truth is, whilst Samurai films did lose their popularity, often only returning in nostalgia laced homage, or more serious period epics, horror films have historically been popular in Japan post-war (in truth, as a cinematic power the freedom to creatively express yourself as a film-maker would be most prominent from the mid 50’s onward).
Cell Phones

What does the black heart emoji mean in WhatsApp and when to use it

Did you know about the existence of the black heart? If you have used it in your conversations without taking into account its real meaning, then you may have used it incorrectly. That is why we will explain more about this emoji in the following article. In order to know...
Movies

Hell Can Wait: Art, Trauma And Other Demons in JACOB'S LADDER

“It’s only through embracing death that you get to know life.”. Ever since Robert Weine’s silent masterpiece, The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, was first released in 1920, we have witnessed how the psyche manifests onscreen. In broad expressionist strokes, the film perfectly displayed the fragmented mind and is often seen as the first to utilize what is seen as the ‘delusional flashback’. Although not as literal and disturbing as the demonic imagery that closely followed in Benjamin Christensen’s Häxan (1922) and F.W. Murnau’s Faust (1926), Caligari’s allegorical tale on the traumatic effects of war is at the forefront of psychological horror.
Movies

Horror-Thriller “SON” To Have Its Streaming Premiere on Shudder July 8

Shudder has just announced that the 2021 release SON will be available exclusively to stream on the platform starting on July 8. As a Shudder exclusive, the platform will be the only subscription service that will carry the film in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Written and directed by Ivan Kavanagh (The Canal, Never Grow Old), horror/thriller SON stars Andi Matichak (Halloween franchise, Assimilate), Emile Hirsch (The Autopsy of Jane Doe), and Luke David Blumm (The King of Staten Island). Check out the poster and trailer below!

