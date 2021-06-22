Cancel
Medical Science

Scientists identify combination of biological markers associated with severe dengue

Science Daily
 17 days ago

Researchers have identified a combination of biological markers in patients with dengue that could predict whether they go on to develop moderate to severe disease, according to a study published today in eLife. Biomarkers are used to identify the state or risk of a disease in patients. Examples of biomarkers...

