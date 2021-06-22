Cancel
Cancer

How pancreatic cancer cells dodge drug treatments

Science Daily
 17 days ago

Cancer cells can become resistant to treatments through adaptation, making them notoriously tricky to defeat and highly lethal. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Cancer Center Director David Tuveson and his team investigated the basis of "adaptive resistance" common to pancreatic cancer. They discovered one of the backups to which these cells switch when confronted with cancer-killing drugs.

www.sciencedaily.com
