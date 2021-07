After the Red Sox rotation hit something of a wall for a good chunk of June, with the offense and bullpen picking them to continue piling up victories, the starters have had a very good run in Oakland to start July. Nick Pivetta got it done on Sunday with the best start of this series, absolutely dominating the Athletics for seven scoreless innings. The team needed every one of those dominant pitches, too, because the Red Sox offense was shut down as well. They got one run that came in on a double play ball, and things got very stressful in the ninth, but ultimately they only needed the single run for the win.