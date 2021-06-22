Cancel
Marvel's Avengers Enrages Players After Their IP Addresses Were Publicly Revealed

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Marvel’s Avengers enrages their players after reports that their IP Addresses were publicly revealed and displayed onscreen available for all to see, without their consent, putting their personal information easily accessible and vulnerable to anyone especially from hackers who can launch a Denial of Service attack, locate the exact place where the player is, or even have their identities impersonated.

